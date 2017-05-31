IT Employees' Forum Petitions Labour Commissioner Over Tech Mahindra Layoff

Pune: FITE has requested the Maharashtra Labour Commissioner to order Tech Mahindra to stop illegal removals of IT employees immediately, and establish conciliation between the management and staff.
"On behalf of Forum for IT employees (FITE), we request you (Labour Commissioner) to intervene and order Tech Mahindra authority to stop such illegal removals forthwith...," Elavarasan Raja of FITE of Pune Chapter said in a petition written to the Labour Commissioner.
However, Tech Mahindra has denied the claims of layoffs saying, "We continue to implement strategies to meet the changing demands of business in the current global economic environment. As a performance driven organisation, we assess employee performance on a regular basis and take necessary actions wherever necessary".
