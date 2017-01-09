Jaguar Land Rover Sells Record 583,313 Cars In 2016

London: Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sold a record 583,312 cars last year as the Tata-owned firm continues its rapid expansion with the aim of building 1 million vehicles a year at the turn of the decade.
Sales were up 20 percent from the previous year, although sales growth slowed to 12 percent year-on-year in December, the carmaker said.
The automaker, which spent years in the doldrums before being bought by Tata Motors in 2008, has since invested heavily in new models and expanded production with plants in China and Brazil and construction of a new site in Slovakia under way.
($1 = 0.8119 pounds)
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement