Layoffs At Indian Tech Companies: What We Know In 10 Points

Infosys has delayed salary hikes for a few months.

Industry body Nasscom has described as "incorrect and misleading," reports of mass layoffs in India's IT companies, saying they are still hiring 1.5 lakh people every year. Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar has explained that tech companies are moving away from scale and towards skill. As tech giants make headlines for handing out thousands of pink slips, asserting that these are only based on performance appraisals, experts say they expect up to 2 lakh jobs to be cut every year in the sector in the next three years.