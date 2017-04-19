Layoffs Warned In Indian IT Sector Amid H-1B Visa Curbs, Rising Rupee

A tightening H-1B visa regime in the United States will force IT giants to create fundamental changes to their strategies in terms of hiring, salaries and jobs, which could impact employees in India too, industry body Assocham has warned. "Indian IT companies are bound to face disruptions by way of higher costs and even some laying off work force back home, as the rising rupee is aggravating the situation further for the technology export firms," Assocham said in a report.
As the cost pressure would increase, aggravated by rising rupee leading to lower realizations, Indian IT companies may be forced to displace workforce, Assocham said. "In that case, the chances of layoffs are real," the industry body's secretary general DS Rawat warned.
Acting on his election promise to reform the H-1B visa system, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order for tightening the programme. Instead of the current lottery-based system, the US President said the visas should be given to the most skilled and highest-paid applicants. For Indian IT companies, such a change could significantly increase the cost of doing business in the US, say analysts.
