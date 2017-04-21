Microsoft Announces AI-based Data Offerings

New Delhi: Microsoft on Thursday announced several new products and services that will empower organisations to easily leverage data driven intelligence in their digital transformation journey.



The next generation offerings include first relational database management system (RDBMS) with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI), SQL Server 2017, Microsoft R Server 9.1 and neural network models, azure cognitive services and Cortana intelligence solution templates.



"SQL Server 2017 will be the first version of SQL Server compatible with Windows, Linux and Docker containers. In addition to Windows Server, the new version will also run on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Enterprise Linux Server and Ubuntu," the company said in a statement.

Microsoft also announced Deep Learning and Machine Learning capabilities to support the next generation of enterprise-grade AI applications for developers and businesses, to create intelligent applications that drive new efficiencies, create better products and improve customer experiences.Cortana intelligence solution templates will enable use of advanced analytics and big data to improve business processes and increase competitiveness.Customers can leverage flexible solution templates built using best practice architecture and machine learning.