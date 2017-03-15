Mukesh Ambani Shakes Up Telecom Market. Jio Triggers Consolidation Wave

Mumbai: Buyouts, mergers and quick exits -- as India's richest man shakes up the country's ultra-competitive mobile market, telecommunications companies are scrambling to either consolidate or cut their losses and run.
Norwegian multinational Telenor recently became the latest to quit India and analysts expect other brands will disappear as intense price wars sparked by tycoon Mukesh Ambani mean thinning profit margins.
"Most of the smaller players will find it difficult to grow by themselves and will be looking for exit options," Bhasker Canagaradjou, head of research at Ipsos Business Consulting in Mumbai, told AFP.
