'Original Khiladi' Akshay Kumar To Endorse Tata Motors Vehicles

Tata Motors, the country's largest automotive player, today announced the appointment of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for its commercial vehicle business unit.
"Indian cinema's 'original Khiladi' will make his blockbuster entry in this new role at the launch of Tata Motors' latest offering in commercial vehicles, slated in January 2017," the company said in a statement.
Tata Motors' association with Akshay Kumar for Commercial vehicles will be supported by a high-decibel, multi-media campaign, beginning in the first week of January 2017, the company said.
