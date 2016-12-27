'Original Khiladi' Akshay Kumar To Endorse Tata Motors Vehicles

Tata Motors, the country's largest automotive player, today announced the appointment of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for its commercial vehicle business unit.



"Indian cinema's 'original Khiladi' will make his blockbuster entry in this new role at the launch of Tata Motors' latest offering in commercial vehicles, slated in January 2017," the company said in a statement.



Tata Motors' association with Akshay Kumar for Commercial vehicles will be supported by a high-decibel, multi-media campaign, beginning in the first week of January 2017, the company said.

The actor will also be actively involved in a host of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Tata Motors."Today, we are catering to an audience that defines the driven, ambitious, forward-moving, non-stop pulse of India and Akshay understands the pulse of this audience well," said Ravindra Pisharody, executive director at the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit of Tata Motors."We are confident that Akshay's popularity will further help complement and articulate the future direction of the Tata Motors commercial vehicles brand."Speaking on his association with Tata Motors, Akshay Kumar said, "The Tata brand is one that most of us have grown up with and now to be associated with them is indeed an honour. No one understands Indian trucking better than the Tatas and there couldn't have been a better and more apt brand to promote."