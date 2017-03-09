Qatar Air Plans To Establish Indian Carrier With 100 Planes

Qatar Airways Ltd. plans to set up a short-haul airline in India with a fleet of 100 narrow-body planes, renewing a push to gain a bigger share of one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets.
The Gulf carrier will make an application to the Indian authorities "soon," Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said Wednesday at the ITB Berlin travel fair, adding that he intends to proceed "step by step."
Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund that backs Qatar Air, would be the most suitable vehicle for establishing an airline in India, the CEO said in a media briefing, adding that it could use his carrier to run the venture.
