RBI Cautions Banks On Bad Loan Risk In Telecom Sector

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday cautioned about loans given to companies in sectors in difficulty such as telecom and may witness rising bad loans.
Banks were asked to put in place a board-approved policy for making provisions for standard assets at rates higher than the regulatory minimum, based on evaluation of risk and stress in various sectors.
"The telecom sector is reporting stressed financial conditions, and presently interest coverage ratio for the sector is less than one," an RBI notification said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement