RBI Gets More Power To Tackle $150 Billion Bad Loans

New Delhi/Mumbai: Government on Friday tweaked its laws to help tackle the record $150 billion in troubled bank debts, giving the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) greater power to identify and enforce resolution on specific soured loans.
In an executive order that alters Banking Regulation Act, the government authorized the RBI to direct banks to initiate an insolvency resolution process in the case of a default under provisions of the bankruptcy code.
The ordinance, which goes into effect immediately, also said the RBI may specify one or more authorities, or panels to advise banks on resolution of stressed assets.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement