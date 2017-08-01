NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Industries |

RBI Reallocates Deputy Governor Portfolios After Retirement Of SS Mundra

The rejigged portfolios could be temporary until the Indian government names a new deputy governor to replace Mundra.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 01, 2017 12:28 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
RBI Reallocates Deputy Governor Portfolios After Retirement Of SS Mundra

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India re-allocated the portfolios handled by deputy governor S.S. Mundra after his retirement on Monday, assigning banking supervision to N.S. Vishwanathan, who already oversees regulation for lenders.

Vishwanathan will also be in charge of the department of non-banking, covering areas outside of core lending. The rejigged portfolios could be temporary until the Indian government names a new deputy governor to replace Mundra.

Mundra's more minor portfolios were split among the remaining deputy governors.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 01, 2017 12:28 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ SBI Cuts Savings Bank Rate. Will FD Rates Also Fall?
RBIS.S. Mundra

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.