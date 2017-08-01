RBI Reallocates Deputy Governor Portfolios After Retirement Of SS Mundra

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India re-allocated the portfolios handled by deputy governor S.S. Mundra after his retirement on Monday, assigning banking supervision to N.S. Vishwanathan, who already oversees regulation for lenders.



Vishwanathan will also be in charge of the department of non-banking, covering areas outside of core lending. The rejigged portfolios could be temporary until the Indian government names a new deputy governor to replace Mundra.



Mundra's more minor portfolios were split among the remaining deputy governors.

