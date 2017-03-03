Reliance Jio's Big Plan: Capture More Than Half Of The Market

Since its entry in September, Reliance Jio has taken the market by storm through its aggressive offerings. The intense competition in the sector could lead to consolidation in the sector, say analysts. Though Reliance Jio will start to charge customers from April 1, it has announced a slew of aggressive prepaid and postpaid plans. Jio held a meet with analysts to share its future plans and outlook for the sector. Brokerage firm Religare has come out with a note on key takeaways from Jio's analyst presentation. Here are the highlights from Religare's note.
Data capacity: Jio believes data capacity would be the key driver for revenue market share, and that the company is targeting 50 per cent revenue market share with EBITDA margins (operating margins) in excess of 50 per cent. About 60 per cent of Jio's sites have fiberised backhaul portions, giving it a 3-4 year head start over competition.
Market size: Reliance Jio expects the Indian telecom market to expand from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2020-2021, of which data would constitute a major portion. Jio currently carries 1 billion GB/month of data traffic, and believes the Indian market has the potential to carry 5-6 billion GB/month of data traffic over the next 4-5 years.
