SBI Revises ATM Charges, To Levy Cash Transaction Fee

New Delhi: After a gap of five years, State Bank of India has decided to reintroduce penalty on non-maintenance of minimum balance in accounts from April 1, and revised charges on other services, including ATMs.
The country's largest bank will permit savings bank account holders to deposit cash three times a month free of charges and levy Rs 50 plus service tax on every transaction beyond that.
In case of current account, the levy could go as high as Rs 20,000.
(1/2) Bank charges for depositing cash and withdrawing cash is most retrograde step.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 5, 2017
(2/2) Will banks be happy if customers withdraw cash in one go and keep cash at home?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 5, 2017
