Soon, Take A Chopper Ride For 'Delhi Darshan'. Price: Rs 2,500

New Delhi: National chopper operator Pawan Hans is set to launch its "Delhi Darshan" rides from next month with a 10-minute sortie costing Rs 2,499 per person.



Besides, the state-owned aviation firm will also offer a 20-minute helicopter ride for Rs 4,999.



The company's Chairman and Managing Director, B P Sharma, had at the inauguration of its first heliport in north Delhi's Rohini area announced the roll out of these services from April 1.

"Pawan Hans is commencing helicopter ride and helicopter Delhi Darshan from its state-of-the-art integrated Rohini Heliport."Initially, the helicopter ride/Delhi Darshan is planned for March 25-26. Further, regular helicopter ride/Delhi Darshan is commencing from April 1 onwards," Pawan Hans Limited said in a statement.Visitors can take a helicopter ride and Delhi Darshan by Pawan Hans' helicopters and experience the breathtaking beauty through aerial view of Pritam Pura Tower, Majnu Ka Tila, Red Fort, Rajghat, Akshardham Temple and surrounding areas by paying Rs 4,999 for 20 minutes for Delhi Darshan, it said.The helicopter ride over Delhi for 10-minutes will cost a flyer 2,499, it added.Built at a cost of Rs 100 crore for flying in and out of Delhi to nearby areas in choppers, the Rohini heliport is spread over an area of 25 acres and consists of a terminal building having capacity for 150 passengers, four hangars with parking capacity for 16 helicopters and nine parking bays.Also, it has maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for the upkeep of the Pawan Hans fleet as well as for third-party maintenance work.The facility will also be useful in providing medical emergency, public safety and enhancing tourism, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had said at the time of heliport's inauguration late last month.