SpiceJet To Start Kolkata-Dhaka Direct Flight From March 23

The service will start from March 23 and Dhaka is the second international destination after Bangkok that the airline will be serving with a direct daily flight from Kolkata, SpiceJet said in a release today.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 26, 2017 17:10 (IST)
New Delhi: SpiceJet will operate daily direct flight to Dhaka from Kolkata, starting from March 23, as part of expansion of its international services. 

With the flight to the capital of Bangladesh, the airline will have services to seven international destinations.

The service will start from March 23 and Dhaka is the second international destination after Bangkok that the airline will be serving with a direct daily flight from Kolkata, SpiceJet said in a release today.



"With our much-awaited mega Boeing deal finally concluded, the time is now ripe for SpiceJet to eye new markets and boost connectivity. As we work towards placing more aircraft into our fleet, we will aggressively look at newer and enhanced connections in both the regional and international markets," SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said.

Bookings for the Kolkata-Dhaka flight are open and the airline is also out with introductory offers.

SpiceJet operates more than 340 daily flights to 45 destinations, including 6 international ones.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: February 26, 2017 17:10 (IST)
