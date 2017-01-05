NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Public Sector Bank Employees To Get Attractive Pay Packages: Vinod Rai

The Public Sector Banks will have far more attractive pay packages with increased bonus, Employee Stock Ownership Plan in 2017-18.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: January 05, 2017 14:45 (IST)
Vinod Rai said the variable income part of PSU employees salary will be made attractive.
New Delhi: The Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will have far more attractive pay packages with increased bonus, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOPs) and other performances-linked variables in 2017-18, Bank Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai said on Thursday. 

"By next fiscal we are looking at a far more attractive package for public sector banks with bonus, ESOPs, performance linked variables -- monetary or non-monetary benefits to make it more attractive for professionals to enter PSBs," Rai said here at the 97th Assocham Foundation Day. 

"We may not be able to change the fixed income but we are looking at making the variable part of the package more attractive," he added.



Vinod RaiBank Board BureauPay revision of PSU Bank employees

