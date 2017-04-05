Steps To Protect US Workers From H1-B Visa 'Abuse' Announced

Washington: The US has said it will "rigorously" use its authority to initiate investigations of H1-B visa violators, signalling an intensified effort by the Trump administration to stop "abuse" of the programme mainly used by Indian IT firms and professionals.
The Labour Department said its effort to protect American workers will involve greater coordination with other government departments for investigation and, if necessary, prosecution.
The Labour Department is the third federal agency after the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Justice Department to implement the Trump administration's pledge to prevent abuse of H1-B visas.
