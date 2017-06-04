TCS Says Applications For H-1B Visas Have Dropped Sharply

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) applied for only a third of the H-1B work visas this year compared to 2015, helped by increased hiring from engineering campuses and B-schools in the US.
The move comes at a time when the Indian IT companies are confronted by closer scrutiny and tighter visa norms in the US, a market that accounts for nearly 60 per cent of India's IT exports.
"We have significantly ramped it (local hiring) up in the last couple of years, replicating many of the programmes that have worked very well for us in India, such as partnering academic institutions and engaging with high school students,"
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement