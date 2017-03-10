Telecom Tribunal Reserves Order On Appeal For Stay On Jio Promo Offer

New Delhi: Telecom tribunal TDSAT today reserved its order on an interim appeal seeking a stay on Reliance Jio's free promotional offer.
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) reserved its order after hearing all the parties concerned including regulator TRAI, incumbant operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular, and Reliance Jio.
In its interim appeal, Bharti Airtel had sought a stay on regulator TRAI's approval to Reliance Jio to continue with the free promotional offer. It had also sought a direction to TRAI to produce all records related to the regulator's decision.
