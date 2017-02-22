'Try Tough Love': New RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya On Bad Loans

India's under-capitalized lenders should be restricted from expanding deposits and loans to help revive the banking sector burdened by increasing bad loans, a deputy governor at the nation's central bank said.
"Under-capitalized banks could be shown some tough love and be subjected to corrective action" Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said in a speech to bankers in Mumbai on Tuesday. "Such action should entail no further growth in deposit base and lending. We must not allocate capital so poorly, recreate 'heads I win, tails the taxpayer loses' incentives, and sow the seeds of another lending excess."
Ridding banks' balance sheets of bad loans is crucial to reviving credit growth in Asia's third-largest economy that's slowing after an unprecedented clampdown on cash. India's state-run banks are cash strapped as rising bad loans has led to larger provisioning for soured debt. Gross bad loans of public-sector lenders amounted to 11.8 percent of total loans as of Sept. 30, more than double the level of private-sector peers, central bank data show.
