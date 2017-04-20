US Lawmaker Warns On H-1B Move: 'They Can Become Our Competitors'

Washington: The H-1B visa programme is an important tool to attract the best and the brightest from across the world to contribute to the US economy, a lawmaker has said, cautioning the Trump administration against kicking out those who can become competitors.
"The H-1B visa program is an important tool for attracting and retaining top talent in STEM and we shouldn't kick people out of the country, so they can become our competitors, especially if they were trained and educated in the US," said Congressman Erik Paulsen in a statement.
Paulsen represents a Congressional district in Minnesota which is home to many medical technology companies.
