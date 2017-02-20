V Ramakrishnan To Be The New CFO Of TCS

New Delhi: India's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today appointed V Ramakrishnan as chief financial officer.



He succeeds Rajesh Gopinathan, who will take over as the CEO and MD of the Tata Group company tomorrow.



"...the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 20, 2017 appointed V Ramakrishnan as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from February 21, 2017," the Mumbai-headquartered company said in a BSE filing.

Ramakrishnan, or Ramki as he is popularly known, joined TCS Finance in 1999, and served as the Finance Head of TCS North America for seven years."Ramki closely partnered with business in the rapid growth of TCS' operations in the region. Most recently, he has been responsible for the financial controllership of TCS subsidiaries and branches globally and various merger and acquisitions integration initiatives," the filing said.Gopinathan will take over the reins of the $16.5 billion-company from N Chandrasekaran, who has been appointed as the Chairman of Tata Sons.Earlier in the day, TCS announced a Rs 16,000 crore buyback, the largest till date in the Indian corporate history."Ramki has been a key member of the TCS Finance team for more than 17 years and has worked closely with me over the last nine years. I am confident that under Ramki's leadership, TCS Finance will continue to extend its leadership position, "Gopinathan said.