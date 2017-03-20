Vodafone, Idea Merger To Create New Market Leader, Displacing Airtel

Mumbai: Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations to create the country's biggest telecoms business in a bid to contest a brutal price war sparked by new rival Reliance Jio.
The combined Vodafone-Idea group would have almost 400 million customers, or 35 percent market share, with an implied enterprise value of Rs 82,800 crore for Vodafone and Rs 72,200 crore for Idea.
"The combined entity will become the leading challenger with the scale to compete more effectively," Idea said in the statement.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement