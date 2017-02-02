Vodafone Says Pressures In India And UK To Weigh On Earnings

London: Vodafone the world's second biggest mobile phone group, said it would meet the "lower end" of its earnings guidance for the full year as its battles intensifying competition in India and Britain.
In India, Reliance Jio has shaken up the market, overshadowed continued growth in Europe, with the exception of its home British market. It reported a 1.7 percent rise in organic service revenue for its third quarter.
"We anticipate intense competitive pressure in India in the fourth quarter and are taking a series of commercial actions, including the extension of 4G services to 17 leading circles," the company said on Thursday.
