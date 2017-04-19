What Trump's H-1B Order Means For Indian IT Companies: 10 Points

Acting on his election promise to reform the H-1B visa system, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order for tightening the programme. "Right now, H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery, and that's wrong. Instead, they should be given to the most skilled and highest-paid applicants, and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans," the US President asserted. Such a change could significantly impact large Indian IT companies which bring thousands of engineers and programmers on H-1B visas to work on US projects, says IT analyst Girish Pai.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) After Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" order, "there could be an issue even getting fresh H-1B visas. It proposes a shift away from existing lottery system to a system where visas are given out based on salaries or skill levels," says Mr Pai , who is head of research for institutional equities at domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
