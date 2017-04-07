L&T Names Subrahmanyan As CEO; Naik, Non-Executive Chairman
Mr Subrahmanyam, who is currently the groups Deputy Managing Director joined L&T in 1984 and has overseen some of L&Ts largest infrastructure projects across India and Middle East.
NDTV | Last Updated: April 07, 2017 17:42 (IST) NDTV
EMAIL
COMMENTS
L&T named Subrahmanyan as CEO
India's leading construction and manufacturing company, Larsen & Toubro, announced that it had appointed S. N. Subrahmanyam as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, with effect from 1st July, 2017. Mr Subrahmanyam will succeed A. M. Naik, the company's group executive chairman and current Managing Director.
Mr Subrahmanyam, who is currently the group's Deputy Managing Director joined L&T in 1984 and has overseen some of L&T's largest infrastructure projects across India and Middle East. He was inducted to the L&T board in 2011.
Mr Naik will move to a new position of non-executive Chairman effective October 1, according to the appointments approved by the board on Friday.