Railways Launches New Trains. Here Is The List

22166 Singrauli - Bhopal (weekly) Express Station 22165 Bhopal-Singrauli (weekly) Express Arrival 08.20 (Wednesday and Friday) Bhopal (BPL) Departure 21.00 (Saturday and Wednesday) 06.05/06.10 Bina 22.55/23.00 Departure 20.25 (Tuesday and Thursday) Singrauli (SGRL) Arrival 08.45 (Sunday and Thursday)

22167 Singrauli-Nizamuddin (weekly) Express Station 22168 Nizamuddin- Singrauli (weekly) Express Departure 10.00 (Sunday) Singrauli (SGRL) Arrival 18.50 (Tuesday) 15.25/15.35 Katni Murwara 12.55/13.15 Arrival 04.20 (Monday) Nizamuddin (NZM) Departure 00.05 (Tuesday)

Indian Railways launched several new train services on different routes last week. These include the twice-a-week train Bhopal-Singrauli Express and the weekly Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated some of these train services during the weekend while Minister of State Manoj Sinha inaugurated one new train service and an increase in frequency of two trains from Ghazipur. Thousands of passengers from the states of UP, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir will benefit from these services, the Railways Ministry said in a press release dated August 11.Here are 10 things to know about the new Railways trains:1. Bhopal-Singrauli Express. This bi-weekly train service will cover a distance of 658 kilometres within Madhya Pradesh. It will hail from Singrauli on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from Bhopal on Saturdays and Wednesdays. The stations where the train will halt include Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Beohari and Bargawan.2. Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express: A weekly service connecting Madhya Pradesh with Delhi will comprise 19 coaches, including one coach each with First AC-cum-Second AC and Second AC seats. It will hail from Singrauli (MP) on Sundays and from Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) on Tuesdays. Various stations where the new train service will stop include Bargawan, Khanna Banjari, Damoh, Sagour, Jhansi and Faridabad.3. Extension of Jammu Tawi-Rourkela Express. A daily service connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Odisha will now extend to Sambalpur (Odisha). On the extended part of the journey, the train will stop at Rajgangpur, Bamra and Jharsuguda, it said. 4. Bandra(T)-Patna Humsafar Express: Railways has also launched a once-a-week service connecting Maharashtra and Bihar. The train service will comprise 18 coaches. It will hail out of Bandra on Sundays and Patna on Tuesdays. Stops will include the stations of Vapi, Valsad, Bhusaval, Jabalpur, Katni, Chheoki and Mughalsarai.

5. Bandra(T)-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express: This train service will hail out of Bandra on Sundays and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) on Tuesdays. The railway stations where the new service will halt include Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Kasganj, Kanpur Central, Gonda and Naugarh.6. While the new Bhopal-Singrauli Express and Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express services as well as the extension of the Jammu Tawi-Rourkela Express were flagged off by the railway minister on August 12, the Bandra(T)-Patna Humsafar Express and Bandra(T)-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express were flagged off on August 13, the release noted.7. Anand Vihar (T) To Ghazipur: This is a new twice-a-week train service connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh. Running through Kanpur (UP), the service will hail from Anand Vihar on Mondays and Fridays and from Ghazipur from Tuesdays and Saturdays. Comprising 21 coaches including six general coaches, the train service will stop at stations including Jaunpur, Zafrabad, Kanpur, Allahabad and Dobhi.8.The train was flagged off by Minister of State Manoj Sinha August 13, 2017, the release noted.9. Increase in frequency on two routes: Railways has also increased the number of trains on two routes - Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar and Bandra (T)-Ghazipur City Express. The Suhail Dev Express service between Ghazipur City and Anand Vihar will now also be available four days a week, instead of three. It will now hail out of Ghazipur and Anand Vihar also on Mondays and Sundays respectively.10. The 20-coach service between Bandra and Ghazipur City will now run twice a week instead of once a week. In addition to its existing schedule, it will also be available from Bandra on Fridays and from Ghazipur City on Sundays. Train stops on this route include Borivali, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Shamgarh, Ramganj Mandi, Gangapur City, Kanpur Central, Allahabad, Mariahu, Jaunpur and Aunrihar.