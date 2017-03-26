NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Insurance |

Auto, Health Insurance To Cost More As Regulator Okays Raise For Agents

The change in premium after April 1 will be limited to around 5 per cent of the existing rates.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 26, 2017 17:14 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Third party motor insurance rates will also be increased from April.
Third party motor insurance rates will also be increased from April.

New Delhi: Car, motorcycle and health insurance will cost more from April 1 with regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) giving go-ahead to insurers for revision in commission for agents. The change in premium after modification will be limited to around 5 per cent of the existing rates.

The increase will be in addition to the enhanced third party motor insurance rates, which too will come into affect from April. The IRDAI (Payment of Commission or Remuneration or Reward to Insurance Agents and Insurance Intermediaries) Regulations, 2016 comes into effect from April 1, 2017.

The regulations, the regulator said, bring about certain revisions in commission/ remuneration rates and also introduce the reward system. These may trigger insurers to revisit the pricing of their products in so far as the costing input relating to commission or remuneration is concerned, said IRDAI.



However, the change in premium due to the new regulations should be "limited to +/- 5 per cent of the existing premium rates of products/add-ons", it said.

Further, insurers will have to give a certificate that there is "no detrimental change" in premium rates or any other provision of policies already sold.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 26, 2017 16:27 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Why Note Conversion Not Allowed Till March 31? RBI Refuses Answer
InsuranceVehicle insuranceInsurance premiumIRDAImotorcycle insurancehealth insuranceinsurance premiums to go upinsurance premiums newsinsurance newsbanking news indiagovernment policiesInsurance policy

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.