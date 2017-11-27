NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
LIC Cautions Policyholders Against Sharing Aadhaar Via SMS

Fraudulent messages have been circulated in social media with the LIC emblem and logo asking people to link Aadhaar to their insurance policy, LIC said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: November 27, 2017 21:25 (IST)
New Delhi: State-owned LIC has cautioned policyholders against sharing their Aadhaar number through SMS, saying it has not operationalised any such facility to link the unique identity number with policies.

"Our attention is drawn to some messages circulated in social media with our emblem and logo asking policyholders to link their Aadhaar number by sending SMS to designated number," Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said in a public notice.

The country's largest insurance company further said that "no such message" has been sent by LIC.
"Also no facility to link Aadhaar number to policies is available through SMS in LIC," it said.

The notice further added that as and when LIC will enable linking of Aadhaar number with policies through SMS, its website will be duly updated of this option.

Regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) has said linkage of Aadhaar number with insurance policies is mandatory.

It has asked insurers to comply with the statutory norms.




(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: November 27, 2017 21:25 (IST)
