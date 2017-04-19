NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | International Business |

After Australia, Now New Zealand Toughens Requirements For Skilled Immigrants

The announcement by Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse comes after Australia said it would scrap a temporary visa for skilled overseas workers.
Associated Press | Last Updated: April 19, 2017 13:38 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
After Australia, Now New Zealand Toughens Requirements For Skilled Immigrants
Wellington: New Zealand is introducing tougher requirements for skilled overseas workers as it tries to control immigration numbers that have reached an all-time high.

The announcement by Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse comes after Australia said it would scrap a temporary visa for skilled overseas workers and US President Donald Trump signed an order he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants.

Woodhouse said today in a speech the government would not apologise for the fact that most industries that relied on overseas workers were saying it was becoming more difficult to
recruit people from abroad.

He said the government was committed to putting New Zealanders first.

The changes include new income thresholds for immigrants to qualify as skilled or highly skilled.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 19, 2017 13:38 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Income Tax Declaration To Employer: 10 Changes You Should Be Aware Of
New Zealand visaAustralia VisaNew ZealandSkilled workersimmigrantsWork permit in New ZealandWorking visa for New ZealandWork visaUS work visaNew Zealand work visaImmigration to New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.