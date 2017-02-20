Alibaba Extends Bricks-And-Mortar Retail Push With Bailian Deal
The move comes on the heels of a recent purchase of a stake in retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd as well as plans to take a controlling stake in Intime Retail Group Co Ltd and privatise it.
An Alibaba spokesman said there are currently no plans for financial investment.
Shanghai: Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with retail conglomerate Bailian Group, extending a push into bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.
There are currently no plans for financial investment, an Alibaba spokesman said.
Shanghai-based Bailian Group is one of China's largest retailers by sales, operating 4,700 outlets in 200 cities including supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies. Alibaba has an active user base of around 500 million.
Shares in Bailian Group's subsidiaries surged on Monday, with Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd climbing by the 10 per cent daily limit, Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd jumping close to 10 per cent and Shanghai Material Trading Co Ltd up 5 percent.
Bailian and Alibaba will initially cooperate on supply chain technology using Alibaba's big data capabilities as well as integrating Alipay payments with Bailian Group's existing membership program.