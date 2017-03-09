NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | International Business |

Alibaba Seeks $5 Billion Loan Amid Tech Financing Rush: Report

Alibaba is looking to raises the funds offshore via a bullet loan with a five-year maturity, with the aim of using the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 09, 2017 20:05 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Alibaba Seeks $5 Billion Loan Amid Tech Financing Rush: Report
Hong Kong: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks with banks to raise $5 billion in new funding, sources told Thomson Reuters' Basis Point, amid a flurry of fund-raising by China's tech giants.

Alibaba is looking to raises the funds offshore via a bullet loan with a five-year maturity, with the aim of using the proceeds for general corporate purposes including refinancing, the sources said.

The plan comes as key rival Tencent Holdings looks to raise up to $2 billion in new debt funding, with competition heating up amongst the country's Internet firms domestically and overseas.

Alibaba, best known for its e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao, has been expanding into cloud computing, big data and logistics.

An Alibaba spokeswoman declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 09, 2017 20:05 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Some Indian Banks At Risk Of Debt Default, Warns Fitch
AlibabaAlibaba $5 billion loanTencent HoldingsTmallTaobao

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.