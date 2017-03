Alibaba Seeks $5 Billion Loan Amid Tech Financing Rush: Report

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks with banks to raise $5 billion in new funding, sources told Thomson Reuters' Basis Point, amid a flurry of fund-raising by China's tech giants.Alibaba is looking to raises the funds offshore via a bullet loan with a five-year maturity, with the aim of using the proceeds for general corporate purposes including refinancing, the sources said.The plan comes as key rival Tencent Holdings looks to raise up to $2 billion in new debt funding, with competition heating up amongst the country's Internet firms domestically and overseas.

Alibaba, best known for its e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao, has been expanding into cloud computing, big data and logistics.An Alibaba spokeswoman declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2017