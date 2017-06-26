Alphabet Partners With Avis To Manage Self-Driving Car Fleet

Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet Inc, signed an agreement with Avis Budget Group Inc under which the U.S. car rental firm will manage its fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said on Monday.
Avis will offer fleet support and maintenance services for Waymo's fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said.
Waymo recently said it was adding hundreds of Chrysler Pacifica minivans to build a 600-vehicle fleet.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
