Apple Expected To Launch New iPad, iPhone SE Model This Month

Apple is also said to launch a 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with an OLED display, that may be called 'iPhone X', along with two other devices -- updated iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (with brand names as iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus).
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 14, 2017 12:20 (IST)
New York: US tech giant Apple is expected to host an event where it will unveil the new iPad Pro lineup, a larger iPhone SE model with 128GB storage and new Apple Watch bands.

"Rumours widely suggest at least a trio of new iPad Pro models will be unveiled as early as this month, including an all-new 10.5-inch model with slimmer bezels and updated 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions," tech website macrumors.com reported on Tuesday.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will not include Home button and is also rumored to have a higher-resolution display and quad microphones.



The updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to feature a 12MP rear camera and True Tone display using advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the colour and intensity of the display to match the light in the surrounding environment.

Apple is also said to launch a 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with an OLED display, that may be called 'iPhone X', along with two other devices -- updated iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (with brand names as iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus).

The company is also planning to introduce a new connector type for accessories for the iPhone, iPad and other devices through its official Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing programme.

Called 'Ultra Accessory Connector' (UAC), the eight-pin connector is slightly less thick than USB-C and near half as wide as both USB-C and Lightning.



Story first published on: March 14, 2017 12:20 (IST)
