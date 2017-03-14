Apple Expected To Launch New iPad, iPhone SE Model This Month

New York: US tech giant Apple is expected to host an event where it will unveil the new iPad Pro lineup, a larger iPhone SE model with 128GB storage and new Apple Watch bands.



"Rumours widely suggest at least a trio of new iPad Pro models will be unveiled as early as this month, including an all-new 10.5-inch model with slimmer bezels and updated 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions," tech website macrumors.com reported on Tuesday.



The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will not include Home button and is also rumored to have a higher-resolution display and quad microphones.

The updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to feature a 12MP rear camera and True Tone display using advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the colour and intensity of the display to match the light in the surrounding environment.Apple is also said to launch a 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with an OLED display, that may be called 'iPhone X', along with two other devices -- updated iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (with brand names as iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus).The company is also planning to introduce a new connector type for accessories for the iPhone, iPad and other devices through its official Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing programme.Called 'Ultra Accessory Connector' (UAC), the eight-pin connector is slightly less thick than USB-C and near half as wide as both USB-C and Lightning.