Apple Expected To Launch New iPad, iPhone SE Model This Month

New York: US tech giant Apple is expected to host an event where it will unveil the new iPad Pro lineup, a larger iPhone SE model with 128GB storage and new Apple Watch bands.
"Rumours widely suggest at least a trio of new iPad Pro models will be unveiled as early as this month, including an all-new 10.5-inch model with slimmer bezels and updated 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions," tech website macrumors.com reported on Tuesday.
The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will not include Home button and is also rumored to have a higher-resolution display and quad microphones.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement