NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | International Business |

Apple Supplier's Shares Suspended After Short-Seller Report

Shenzhen-based AAC is a maker of miniaturised acoustic components including speaker boxes, speakers, receivers and microphones.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 18, 2017 15:59 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Apple is one of the main clients of Shenzhen-based AAC
Apple is one of the main clients of Shenzhen-based AAC
Hong Kong: Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 per cent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting". Gotham City Research, which has a short position in the stock, on Thursday gave examples of what it said were more than 20 related party suppliers owned or managed by AAC CEO's family members or employees that the company did not disclose in order to overstate its profits.

Asked for comment on the Gotham City report, an AAC representative said the company was preparing a statement.

Last week, AAC chairman Koh Boon Hwee vigorously denied Gotham City Research's findings, saying they were inaccurate and misleading.

AAC's stock was suspended on Thursday afternoon after trading as low as 81.25 Hong Kong dollars ($10.44). The Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not give a reason for the suspension.

AAC's stock has fallen 26 per cent since the first report came out on May 11.

Shenzhen-based AAC is a maker of miniaturised acoustic components including speaker boxes, speakers, receivers and microphones. Apple is one of its main clients.

The group was founded in 1993 by current CEO Benjamin Zhengming Pan and his wife Ingrid Chunyuan Wu, a non-executive director, who together own 40.34 percent of the stock, according to AAC's annual report.

AAC last week posted a 72 per cent profit jump to 1.06 billion yuan for the first three months of the year on 66 per cent revenue growth.

($1 = 7.7844 Hong Kong dollars)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 18, 2017 15:59 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ SBI Hiring 500 Management Executives: Last Day To Apply Today
AAC TechnologiesAAC Technologies sharesAAC Tech sharesGotham City ResearchApple supplierApple Inc

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.