'Bailout' Buffett Burnishes 'Lender Of Last Resort' Image

It took less than 24 hours for Warren Buffett, one of the world's savviest dealmakers, to make a C$360 million (US$272 million) paper profit by propping up a major Canadian lender on life support.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's commitment to provide financing to Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's largest nonbank lender, marks the billionaire's latest effort to shore up a company in desperate need of cash, or at least his full-throated support.
"It's a typical Buffett bailout trade," said Jared Dillian, an independent investment strategist and former trader betting the value of the Canadian dollar and several Canadian banks will fall. "He's set it up where he's risking a small amount to make a lot."
