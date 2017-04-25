Cloud Sales Help SAP Post 8% Higher Core Profit

Frankfurt: SAP, Europe's largest software company, reported slightly lower-than-expected first-quarter core profit as it sold more of its cloud products, which are less profitable.
First-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, for the German software maker rose 8 percent to 1.198 billion euros ($1.30 billion), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
That was slightly below the average of 1.229 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts, with individual estimates ranging from 1.183 billion to 1.298 billion.
