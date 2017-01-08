Digital Economy To Create 400 Million Jobs In China: Report
Alibaba, China's biggest online trader, is expected to generate over 100 million of those jobs, according to the report, with 30 million created last year.
Beijing: China's digital economy is predicted to create over 400 million jobs by 2035 with e-commerce giant Alibaba generating 100 million of them, a new report has said.
Internet-based economy could be worth $16 trillion by then, according to a Boston Consulting Group report that was released at a new economy summit sponsored by Alibaba Group yesterday.
As jobs are created, digital technology like cloud computing and artificial intelligence will replace more and more manpower, the report was quoted by the state-run Xinhua news agency as saying.
Meanwhile, 20 per cent of the world's population will become self-employed or freelance via the Internet in the next decade, Alibaba Vice President Gao Hongbing said at the summit.
The digital economy will surpass the manufacturing sector in scale and account for a quarter of the world's economy, Gao said.
Story first published on: January 08, 2017 15:55 (IST)