Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Buy Nimble Storage For $1.09 Billion
| Last Updated: March 07, 2017 18:56 (IST)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.
HPE's offer of $12.50 per share represents a premium of 45.3 per cent to Nimble's Monday closing price of $8.60.
