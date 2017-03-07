NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Buy Nimble Storage For $1.09 Billion

HPE's offer of $12.50 per share represents a premium of 45.3 per cent to Nimble's Monday closing price of $8.60.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 07, 2017 18:56 (IST)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: March 07, 2017 18:56 (IST)
