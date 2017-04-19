IBM Suffers Bigger-Than-Expected Decline In Revenues

International Business Machines Corp reported a bigger-than-expected decline in revenue for the first time in five quarters due to weak demand in its IT services business, a sign that the company's turnaround could take longer than expected.
Shares of IBM, whose revenue has now fallen for 20 quarters in a row, tumbled 4.7 percent to $162 in trading after the bell on Tuesday. At current levels, the stock is set to more than erase its roughly 2.5 percent gain this year.
With demand for its legacy hardware and software businesses stagnating, IBM has been shifting towards cloud-based services, security software, data analytics and artificial intelligence such as its supercomputer Watson, which once defeated human contestants in the quiz show Jeopardy.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
