IMF Says Greece Debt 'Explosive' In Long Term

Addressing the debt burden of the beleaguered nation will require "significant debt relief" from European institutions, the IMF said in its annual report on the Greek economy, which includes a debt sustainability analysis.
Agence France-Presse | Last Updated: January 27, 2017 22:51 (IST)
Greece's government debt remains "highly unsustainable," and will be "explosive" in the longer
run, requiring a more credible debt relief plan from Europe, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.

Addressing the debt burden of the beleaguered nation will require "significant debt relief" from European institutions, the IMF said in its annual report on the Greek economy, which includes a debt sustainability analysis.The IMF board is due to discuss the report February 6.


Story first published on: January 27, 2017 22:51 (IST)
