NDTV Profit
Indians With US Visas To Receive Visa On Arrival In UAE

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week circulated a letter to all authorities to grant Indians with US visa or green card to get UAE visa on arrival following a Cabinet decision last month.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 25, 2017 17:19 (IST)
The circular was given to all UAE borders points, including airports and ports.
Dubai: Indian nationals who hold a valid US visa or a green card will get a two-week UAE visa on arrival in the country from May 1, according to a media report.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week circulated a letter to all authorities to grant Indians with US visa or green card to get UAE visa on arrival following a Cabinet decision last month.

Shaikh Khaled Bin Essam Al Qassimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, said the circular was followed instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Gulf News reported.

The circular was given to all UAE borders points, including airports and ports.

Officials at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai confirmed that they will start implementing the order on May 1.

The visa will be valid for 14 days, extendable for a similar period one time only. The validity of the passport must be not less than six months and the fee for an entry permit will be Dirham 100 (Rs 1,750).

The fee for one-time extension of the entry permit will be Dirham 250, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 25, 2017 17:19 (IST)
