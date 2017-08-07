NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | International Business |

Japan's SoftBank Posts 50% Jump In Q1 Profit After Inclusion Of Vision Fund

SoftBank has not released a forecast for the current business year ending March, saying there are too many uncertain factors.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 07, 2017 14:38 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
SoftBank is a prolific investor in technology start-ups
SoftBank is a prolific investor in technology start-ups
Tokyo: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported a 50.1 per cent rise in first-quarter operating profit, after the company included Vision Fund, the world's largest private equity fund, as a new reportable segment and booked a valuation gain. The internet and telecoms giant said profit for the quarter through June increased to 479.2 billion yen ($4.33 billion). SoftBank has not released a forecast for the current business year ending March, saying there are too many uncertain factors. Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate puts full-year profit at 1.16 trillion yen, based on the estimates of 20 analysts.

SoftBank is a prolific investor in technology start-ups, with founder and chief executive officer Masayoshi Son instrumental in creating Vision Fund.

Recent investments include US online lender Kabbage Inc, which on Thursday said it had received a $250 million from SoftBank.

SoftBank also has a foothold in the US market through its wireless unit Sprint Corp, which last week reported a quarterly profit for the first time in three years as a results of cost cutting efforts.

The fourth-biggest US wireless carrier by subscribers is exploring options to boost finances and better compete, through means such as merging with T-Mobile US Inc as well as a tie-up with cable provider Charter Communications Inc.

($1 = 110.7100 yen)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 07, 2017 14:38 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Why Rupee Is Among The Best-Performing Currencies Vs Dollar This Year
SoftBank Group CorpSoftBank Vision FundSoftBankMasayoshi Son

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.