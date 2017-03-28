Major Airline Orders 100 Jets For India, Betting On 'Futuristic' PM Modi

Qatar Airways Ltd. may order 100 new jetliners before the end of this year to power its push into India and also plans to announce two new routes to the U.K. even as the country prepares to exit the European Union, Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said.
The Persian Gulf carrier is confident that a new aviation policy mapped out by "futuristic" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will permit 100 percent foreign ownership of a domestic airline, Al Baker said Monday in London.
Qatar Airways is briefing lawyers in India and will seek formally to establish the new airline soon, with a tender for aircraft to follow. "It could be this year," the CEO told journalists after addressing the Qatar-U.K. Business and Investment Forum. "It depends how fast we can arrange our application."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement