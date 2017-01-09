NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | International Business |

McDonald's Sells China Operations For $2.08 Billion

Citic Limited, Citic Capital Holdings, Carlyle Group and McDonald's will form a company that will act as the franchisee responsible for the chain's business in mainland China and Hong Kong for 20 years.
Agency France Presse | Last Updated: January 09, 2017 11:15 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
McDonald's Sells China Operations For $2.08 Billion

Beijing, China: US fast-food giant McDonald's will sell its mainland China and Hong Kong franchise business to a consortium of Citic Group and the Carlyle Group for up to $2.08 billion, the companies said Monday. 

Citic Limited, Citic Capital Holdings, Carlyle Group and McDonald's will form a company that will act as the franchisee responsible for the chain's business in mainland China and Hong Kong for 20 years, Citic Limited said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. 

Citic and Citic Capital will have a controlling stake of 52 percent, Carlyle will have 28 percent, and McDonald's will hold 20 percent of the new company.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 09, 2017 11:15 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Indian IT Companies After Five Years? Here's A Warning
McDonald'sMcDonald's China operationsCitic Capital HoldingsCarlyle Group

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.