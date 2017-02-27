Nokia 3310 Makes A Comeback, Likely To Cost Rs 3,500 In India

Barcelona: Finnish mobile device player Nokia is in reboot mode as it gets ready to bring to India a new version of its 17-year-old iconic Nokia 3310 handset for about Rs 3,500, along with its Android smartphones, next quarter.
"All the products that we have announced Nokia 3310, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be available in the second quarter of this year in India. Average global selling price for Nokia 3310 is 49 euros," HMD Global Oy Chief Marketing Officer Pekka Rantala told PTI in an interview here.
HMD Global has licence to design and sell Nokia branded phones globally as well as use technologies developed by Nokia Corporation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement