PwC Accountants Blamed For Oscar Gaffe Barred From Future Shows

Los Angeles: The two accountants found at fault for botching the climactic announcement of the winner for best picture at the Academy Awards have been officially declared unfit for any future Oscar duty, organizers of the ceremony said on Wednesday.
Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, blamed for the envelope mix-up that led "La La Land" to be being erroneously named best film before "Moonlight" was declared the actual winner, are still employed as partners of the prestigious accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a company spokesman said.
But the pair will no longer be permitted to tabulate Oscar votes or hand out envelopes containing winners' names at Hollywood's most highest honours, a spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said.
