Samsung Electronics Sets March 29 For Galaxy S8 Launch

In past years, the trade fair was the scene of major Samsung launches. This year, Samsung postponed the presentation of its next major handset.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 28, 2017 09:59 (IST)
Barcelona, Spain: Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would launch its next key device in the aftermath of a burning-battery scandal, the Galaxy S8, on March 29.

At the end of a product presentation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company showed a short video clip announcing the date for its traditional "Unpacked Event".

In past years, the trade fair was the scene of major Samsung launches. This year, Samsung postponed the presentation of its next major handset.

The company withdrew the Galaxy Note 7 last October due to faulty batteries, which led some devices to catch fire.

That caused a loss of consumer trust, wiping out $5.3 billion of operating profit, and allowing Apple's iPhone to overtake it in sales.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: February 28, 2017 09:59 (IST)
