NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
International Business
|
Samsung Electronics Sets March 29 For Galaxy S8 Launch
In past years, the trade fair was the scene of major Samsung launches. This year, Samsung postponed the presentation of its next major handset.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: February 28, 2017 09:59 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Barcelona, Spain
: Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would launch its next key device in the aftermath of a burning-battery scandal, the Galaxy S8, on March 29.
At the end of a product presentation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company showed a short video clip announcing the date for its traditional "Unpacked Event".
In past years, the trade fair was the scene of major Samsung launches. This year, Samsung postponed the presentation of its next major handset.
The company withdrew the Galaxy Note 7 last October due to faulty batteries, which led some devices to catch fire.
That caused a loss of consumer trust, wiping out $5.3 billion of operating profit, and allowing Apple's iPhone to overtake it in sales.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
&
Budget 2017
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter.
Story first published on
: February 28, 2017 09:59 (IST)
Related
Nokia 3310 Launch Hailed As Smart Retro Gambit
Nokia 3310 Makes A Comeback, Likely To Cost Rs 3,500 In India
Nokia Relaunches Iconic 3310 Mobile Model With 10-Times More Battery Life
Trending
Bank Strike Today; Cash, Cheque Transactions Hit
This Indian Beach Ranks 8th In The World
Nokia 3310 Launch Hailed As Smart Retro Gambit
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Bank Strike Tomorrow To Hit Normal Banking Operations
Samsung Electronics
Samsung Galaxy S8
Galaxy Note 7
Galaxy S8 launch date
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
What Will Prompt You To Buy A House?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.