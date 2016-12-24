NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
International Business
|
Saudi To Sell 49% Of Aramco Within Decade: Report
The IPO for state-owned Aramco could take place in 2018 and an initial sale of a five percent share is expected to form the basis for the fund holding around $2 trillion in assets.
Agence France-Presse
| Last Updated: December 24, 2016 19:04 (IST)
Agence France-Presse
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Riyadh:
Saudi Arabia plans to sell up to 49 per cent of its oil giant Saudi Aramco within 10 years as the world's largest crude exporter tries to lower its deficit, local media said today.
The Al-Eqtisadiah daily quoted an unnamed official as saying the sale would raise funds to be spent "at home and abroad" in what is expected to form the world's largest state investment fund.
The kingdom is looking to diversify its oil-dependent economy and has already announced cutbacks after its 2015 deficit snowballed to $97 billion (93 billion euros).
The IPO for state-owned Aramco could take place in 2018 and an initial sale of a five percent share is expected to form the basis for the fund holding around $2 trillion in assets.
The firm will next year begin publishing quarterly results in a bid to attract potential investors, Aramco chief Amin Nasser has said.
Riyadh earlier this month agreed to slash its oil production beyond cuts agreed among OPEC members, giving crude prices a lift. They remain at around half of their mid-2014 levels.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: December 24, 2016 19:04 (IST)
Related
How Deutsche's Big Bet On Wall Street Turned Toxic
US Hits Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank With Toxic Debt Penalties
Deutsche Bank Agrees To $7.2 Billion Mortgage Settlement With US
Trending
How To Restructure Salary To Increase Your Take-Home Pay
Air Tickets Offered At Rs 999 In New Year Sale
Ratan Tata Speaks On Mistry Feud, Wadia Files Criminal Suit: 10 Updates
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Interest Rate On PPF, Other Small Savings Set To Fall Further
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia news
Saudi Aramco
Saudi Aramco news
Saudi Aramco sale
Saudi Aramco IPO
Business news
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Has cash situation improved for you after a month of demonetisation?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.