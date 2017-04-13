NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Software Maker SAP Says Executive Steven Singh To Leave Company

SAP said Mr Singh plans to focus on other entrepreneurial interests outside of the company.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 13, 2017 22:50 (IST)
SAP is Europe's top software maker.
Frankfurt: SAP, Europe's top software maker, said on Thursday that executive Steve Singh would leave the company at the end of this month. Mr Singh is the co-founder and former chief executive of US expense software maker Concur, which SAP bought in 2014 for $7.3 billion, its largest acquisition ever. After the acquisition, Mr Singh joined SAP's executive board to lead the company's networks and applications business and integrate Concur into the company.

"When SAP acquired Concur Technologies, we knew Steve would play a significant role in strengthening the SAP cloud portfolio," SAP chief executive Bill McDermott said in a statement.

"We also knew he would eventually go back to his start-up roots."

SAP said Mr Singh plans to focus on other entrepreneurial interests outside of the company.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



